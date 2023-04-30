Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 53,113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of DCT opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -172.64, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

