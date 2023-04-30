Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 3,269 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $4,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Down 0.3 %

ALB opened at $185.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 26.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 7.01%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.50.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.