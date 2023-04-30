Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.36, for a total value of $841,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,025.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 0.1 %

NUE opened at $148.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Bank of America began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

