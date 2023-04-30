Dana (NYSE:DAN) Trading Up 5.2% Following Strong Earnings

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $14.99. 191,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,006,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Dana’s payout ratio is -23.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dana

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Dana by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Dana in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 4th quarter worth about $9,078,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Further Reading

