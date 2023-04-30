Daniel N. Cunningham Acquires 2,000 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) Director Daniel N. Cunningham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,704.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $171.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVCY. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 91.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

