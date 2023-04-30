Daniel N. Cunningham Acquires 2,000 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) Director Daniel N. Cunningham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,704.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CVCY opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $171.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.79.
Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $22.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on CVCY. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Valley Community Bancorp
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 91.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,452 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Central Valley Community Bancorp
Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.
