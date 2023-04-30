Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Trading Down 4.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $80.00. The company traded as low as $65.90 and last traded at $67.19. 1,626,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,127,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.21.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,119,719.55. Following the sale, the executive now owns 141,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,447,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 15,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,119,719.55. Following the sale, the executive now owns 141,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,447,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,140 shares of company stock worth $40,891,916 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Datadog Trading Down 4.0 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.89.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.