Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Short Interest Update

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,800 shares, a growth of 58.4% from the March 31st total of 235,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.
Several research firms recently commented on DCTH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:DCTH opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.82.
In other Delcath Systems news, CEO Gerard J. Michel acquired 19,646 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $95,086.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,235 shares in the company, valued at $954,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
