Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director Buys $164,150.00 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.23) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Several analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

