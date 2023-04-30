Dennis McShane Buys 100,000 Shares of Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) insider Dennis McShane acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £56,000 ($69,938.80).

Shares of JSE opened at GBX 52 ($0.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £232.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,040.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 72.58 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Jadestone Energy plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 110 ($1.37).

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

