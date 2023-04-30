Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for TFI International in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.89. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.07 EPS.
TFI International Price Performance
TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.84 billion.
TFI International Increases Dividend
