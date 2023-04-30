Desjardins Trims Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Target Price to C$19.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEGXF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$11.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
Aecon Group Trading Up 3.4 %
AEGXF stock opened at $9.32 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05.
About Aecon Group
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
