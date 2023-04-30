Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $208.00

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.23.

CME Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $185.77 on Thursday. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $225.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CMEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,482,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,739,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,500 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after purchasing an additional 774,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StonePine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 755.1% in the 1st quarter. StonePine Asset Management Inc. now owns 815,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,090,000 after purchasing an additional 719,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

