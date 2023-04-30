Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Shares Down 2.7%

Dolly Varden Silver Co. (CVE:DV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 3,567,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,088% from the average daily volume of 300,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

Dolly Varden Silver Stock Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$274.67 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Dolly Varden Silver Company Profile

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 163 square kilometers located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

