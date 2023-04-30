Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $377,171,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

D opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

