Douglas Emmett (DEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Douglas Emmett Stock Performance
DEI opened at $12.88 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.
Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 138.18%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after purchasing an additional 135,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $114,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after acquiring an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.
About Douglas Emmett
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
