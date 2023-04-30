Douglas Emmett (DEI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Douglas Emmett to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

DEI opened at $12.88 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.09.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 138.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently commented on DEI. Credit Suisse Group cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,142,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,799,000 after purchasing an additional 135,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $114,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after acquiring an additional 759,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

