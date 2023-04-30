Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Director Purchases $16,794.30 in Stock

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 1,335 shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.58 per share, with a total value of $16,794.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,794.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.39. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $15.68.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

