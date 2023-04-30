Dune Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Rating) were down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Dune Acquisition Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DUNEU. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 8,775.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

About Dune Acquisition

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

