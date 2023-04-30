EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 2,601 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.3% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.72. The firm has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

