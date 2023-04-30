Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Trading 7.2% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $86.47 and last traded at $86.38. 600,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,018,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.56.

The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $102,575,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after buying an additional 434,508 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,402 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

