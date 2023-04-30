Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Trading 7.2% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $86.47 and last traded at $86.38. 600,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,018,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.56.
The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $102,575,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after buying an additional 434,508 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,402 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eastman Chemical Trading Up 4.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.
Eastman Chemical Company Profile
Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.