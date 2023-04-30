Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Trading 7.2% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMNGet Rating)’s share price traded up 7.2% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $86.47 and last traded at $86.38. 600,142 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,018,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.56.

The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $102,575,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,411,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,781,000 after purchasing an additional 733,997 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,096,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,632,000 after purchasing an additional 476,347 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 749,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,880,000 after buying an additional 434,508 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,402 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.