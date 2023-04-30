easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 530 ($6.62) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 370 ($4.62).

EZJ has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 515 ($6.43) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.49) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 430 ($5.37) to GBX 560 ($6.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 500 ($6.24) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 570 ($7.12) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 576.36 ($7.20).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 497.60 ($6.21) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 494.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 429.20. The company has a market cap of £3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2,261.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.52. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 276.87 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 582.71 ($7.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

