Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

ETN stock opened at $167.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.30.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

