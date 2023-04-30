eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Barclays

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. eBay has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $54.49.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in eBay by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of eBay by 21.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of eBay by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after buying an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

