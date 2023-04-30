eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $60.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.67.

eBay stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

