Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $125.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.43.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EA opened at $127.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.32.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,940 shares of company stock worth $2,360,146. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

