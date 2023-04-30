Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.50

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and traded as low as GBX 53.07 ($0.66). Elektron Technology shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.67), with a volume of 297,441 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £99.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 53.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 53.50.
Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.
