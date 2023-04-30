Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $420.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.50.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $395.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $376.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $283.00 and a 1 year high of $404.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 63.64% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total transaction of $73,602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,866,977,066.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.0% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 352.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.3% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

