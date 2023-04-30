Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) PT Raised to $485.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Societe Generale downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.50.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 1.4 %

LLY opened at $395.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $283.00 and a one year high of $404.31. The company has a market cap of $376.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 63.64%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,264,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,159,708,560.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and



Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

