Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY – Get Rating) rose 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.31. Approximately 612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.15.

Elisa Oyj Stock Up 3.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

Further Reading

