EnLink Midstream Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 14,447 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,858% compared to the typical volume of 365 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Citigroup upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 77.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,352,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,528 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after buying an additional 2,697,480 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,687,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,659,000 after buying an additional 2,060,736 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP raised its stake in EnLink Midstream by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 5,445,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after buying an additional 1,945,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $14,692,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.