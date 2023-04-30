Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Trading Down 1.7%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.84. 8,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 35,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $52.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 2,689.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy products. It focuses on the development of Allocetra, a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded by Dror Mevorach on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

