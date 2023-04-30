Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Trading Down 1.7%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.84. 8,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 35,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $52.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy products. It focuses on the development of Allocetra, a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded by Dror Mevorach on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
