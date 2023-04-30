Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $267.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $285.00 to $267.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $281.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $164.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.66. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

