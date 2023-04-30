enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) Trading Down 3.5%

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 14,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 22,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.23% of enVVeno Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq: NVNO) is an medical device company focused on the development of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) devices to improve the standard of care in the treatment of venous disease. The company’s lead product, the VenoValve®️, is a first-in-class, surgical implant being developed for the treatment of severe deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI).

