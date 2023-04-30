Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Equifax stock opened at $208.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $234.14. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.28.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.20.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

