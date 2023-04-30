Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will earn $7.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $7.73. The consensus estimate for Ameriprise Financial’s current full-year earnings is $30.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $30.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $8.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $42.75 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $305.12 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,982 shares of company stock worth $20,441,165. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.