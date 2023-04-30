Ero Copper Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Raymond James increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.50 million.
Ero Copper Price Performance
Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$26.68 on Friday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.56. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.25.
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
