ESAB (ESAB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average of $51.44. ESAB has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $63.32.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

Insider Activity at ESAB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ESAB news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $272,165.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $93,032.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,977 shares of company stock valued at $647,322. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ESAB from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.