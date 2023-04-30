Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Trading Down 4.3%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.66. 16,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 60,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

