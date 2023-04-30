Evercore ISI Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $70.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an inline rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.01. Roku has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $110.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 21.23% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,182.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 over the last three months. 13.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Roku by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Roku by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Roku by 18.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roku by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

