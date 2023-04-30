Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stake Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,077 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.22% of Everest Re Group worth $28,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after buying an additional 276,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,221,000 after purchasing an additional 237,698 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 543,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,544,000 after buying an additional 156,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 185,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,679,000 after purchasing an additional 92,582 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RE opened at $378.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.82 and its 200 day moving average is $343.33.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

RE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

