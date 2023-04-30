Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, analysts expect Evoqua Water Technologies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.32 and its 200-day moving average is $44.27.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $326,972.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AQUA. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Featured Articles

