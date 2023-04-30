Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 9.1% of Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.61.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More

