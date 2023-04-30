Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of St. Louis Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $118.34 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average is $110.48. The company has a market capitalization of $480.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.61.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

