F Thomson Leighton Purchases 308 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.41 per share, with a total value of $25,074.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 83,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,797,165.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, F Thomson Leighton bought 315 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.47 per share, with a total value of $25,033.05.

On Monday, April 24th, F Thomson Leighton bought 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.91 per share, with a total value of $25,001.19.

On Friday, April 21st, F Thomson Leighton bought 309 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $25,022.82.

On Wednesday, April 19th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.80 per share, with a total value of $25,005.60.

On Monday, April 17th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 303 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.54 per share, with a total value of $25,009.62.

On Friday, April 14th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 302 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.00 per share, with a total value of $25,066.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.23 per share, with a total value of $25,018.84.

On Monday, April 10th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.42 per share, with a total value of $25,015.98.

On Wednesday, April 5th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.60 per share, with a total value of $25,064.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.48 per share, with a total value of $25,035.12.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $81.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $83.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,443,000 after purchasing an additional 599,089 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $62,851,000 after purchasing an additional 545,464 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after acquiring an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,742,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

