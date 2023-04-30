Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading Down 0.4%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.99 and last traded at $12.99. Approximately 34,623 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 21,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Fairfax India Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.31.

Fairfax India Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

