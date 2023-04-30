Financial Comparison: Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) & Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) and Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Flora Growth has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gain Therapeutics has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Flora Growth alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Flora Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Gain Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Flora Growth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Gain Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flora Growth $37.17 million 0.79 -$52.42 million N/A N/A Gain Therapeutics $140,000.00 426.83 -$17.59 million ($1.48) -3.40

This table compares Flora Growth and Gain Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gain Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flora Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flora Growth and Gain Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flora Growth N/A N/A N/A Gain Therapeutics N/A -70.09% -57.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Flora Growth and Gain Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flora Growth 0 1 3 0 2.75 Gain Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Flora Growth presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 833.27%. Gain Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.15, suggesting a potential upside of 62.03%. Given Flora Growth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flora Growth is more favorable than Gain Therapeutics.

Summary

Gain Therapeutics beats Flora Growth on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flora Growth

(Get Rating)

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials. The company also manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabidiol (CBD) derived products, such as gummies, topicals, tinctures, and vape products; lifestyle wellness products, including edibles, bath and body, pets, sports recovery, etc.; provides cannabis consumption accessories, personal storage, and travel accessories for vape and dry herb categories; and offers juices, exotic fruits coated with chocolate, and chocolate bars, as well as dried fruits, beans, and pulp from Amazonian fruits in supermarkets, discount retailers, coffee shops, restaurants, and airports. In addition, it engages in the manufacturing, promotion, and distribution of beverage products; manufacture and sale of product formulations for pain relief; and development of pharmaceutical cannabinoid formula for the prevention of Sars-Cov-2. The company sells its products under the JustCBD, Vessel, Mind Naturals, Mambe, Stardog, Tonino Lamborghini, and Kalaya brands. Flora Growth Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Gain Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease. It is developing structurally targeted allosteric regulator candidates to treat various diseases, including Morquio B, GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1), neuronopathic Gaucher disease, GBA1 Parkinson's, Krabbe, and Mucopolysaccharidosis type 1 diseases. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Flora Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flora Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.