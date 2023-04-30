Financial Review: NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) vs. The Competition

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) is one of 991 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NeuroSense Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

NeuroSense Therapeutics has a beta of -0.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroSense Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for NeuroSense Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroSense Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroSense Therapeutics Competitors 4305 15226 41734 727 2.63

Profitability

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 106.75%. Given NeuroSense Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroSense Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares NeuroSense Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A -139.41% -115.46% NeuroSense Therapeutics Competitors -3,398.89% -235.37% -35.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NeuroSense Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A -$12.34 million -1.87 NeuroSense Therapeutics Competitors $1.82 billion $241.68 million -3.75

NeuroSense Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NeuroSense Therapeutics. NeuroSense Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NeuroSense Therapeutics rivals beat NeuroSense Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company's preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.