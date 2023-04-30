Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases 611 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 192,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Up 1.0 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.72. The company has a market cap of $319.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

