First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Cut to $248.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $255.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.28.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $182.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.77. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of -434.70 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $221.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,408,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock worth $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 1,046.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 197.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after purchasing an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $100,007,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.