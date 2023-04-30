First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $60.14

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.14 and traded as high as $63.45. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $63.43, with a volume of 7,069 shares trading hands.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $117.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.21 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSZ. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 3,585.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

