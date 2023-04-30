FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) PT Raised to $100.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $91.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FCFS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $103.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average is $91.25. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $63.43 and a 52 week high of $104.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $762.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.91 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FirstCash will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $2,347,008.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,032,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,819,949.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after buying an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 98,847.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,317,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,197,000 after buying an additional 4,312,712 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,285,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,657,000 after buying an additional 200,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,164,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after purchasing an additional 90,416 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

